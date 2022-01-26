$5.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post sales of $5.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.25 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $4.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $22.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.03 billion to $22.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.87 billion to $24.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $331,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,489,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,252,165. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,588,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,223,000 after buying an additional 436,657 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 707,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after buying an additional 88,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKR opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Earnings History and Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

