5,010 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NetApp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,176 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,215 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,499 shares of company stock worth $3,141,809 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $85.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.23 and its 200-day moving average is $88.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.32.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.