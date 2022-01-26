6,505 Shares in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Purchased by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 810.6% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA REZ traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,122. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $98.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.10.

