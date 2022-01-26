6,940 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,940 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 342.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of EBAY opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,199,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,757 shares of company stock worth $4,571,804 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

