717,018 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by BTS Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 717,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,722,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 9.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.90. 95,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,636,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.