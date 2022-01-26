717,018 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Bought by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 717,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,722,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 9.4% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 985,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,827,000 after purchasing an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,937,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,774,000 after purchasing an additional 175,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.90. 95,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,636,880. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $64.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $68.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.