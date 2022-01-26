$74.76 Million in Sales Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report $74.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.15 million. Wingstop posted sales of $63.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $285.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.63 million to $289.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $341.79 million, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $350.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.28.

WING traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.79. 490,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

