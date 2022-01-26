78,035 Shares in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 33,681.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lifetime Brands by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

LCUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $22.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $329.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.21. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $224.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.18%.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 6,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $113,937.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,499. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.