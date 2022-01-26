798,002 Shares in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) Acquired by Cohanzick Management LLC

Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTMU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 798,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,892,000. Alpha Partners Technology Merger comprises approximately 1.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTMU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $445,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,787,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,418,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTMU traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $9.80. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $11.88.

