83,100 Shares in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HWM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,197. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 1.85. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

