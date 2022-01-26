$88.07 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $88.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.23 million and the lowest is $87.91 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $85.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full year sales of $323.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $321.09 million to $325.88 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $317.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.02 million to $320.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

GLOP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GasLog Partners by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 109,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in GasLog Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in GasLog Partners by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 79,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

