8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EGHT. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other 8X8 news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $57,070.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $77,948.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $38.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGHT. Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

