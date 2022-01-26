$96.87 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post $96.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.24 million. comScore reported sales of $89.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $368.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $396.19 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $402.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SCOR stock remained flat at $$2.97 during trading on Friday. 4,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,596. comScore has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $244.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of comScore by 1,990.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 235,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in comScore by 14.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in comScore by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 251,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in comScore during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

