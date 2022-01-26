$970.53 Million in Sales Expected for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will post $970.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $968.27 million to $973.60 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $873.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.54.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $69.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,912. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

In related news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,141,000. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,963,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after buying an additional 389,355 shares during the period.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.