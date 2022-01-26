Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $143.00 to $138.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Shares of ABT traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $120.07. 933,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,257,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.45. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,054,988,000 after buying an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 122,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,308,336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $267,605,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 34,042 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

