Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY22 guidance to at least $4.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $137.23.

ABT opened at $123.27 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $217.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.08 and its 200-day moving average is $126.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

