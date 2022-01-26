Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

ABST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

ABST stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $374.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 0.92.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $43.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Absolute Software by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Absolute Software by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in Absolute Software by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Absolute Software by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

