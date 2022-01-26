Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $116.27, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.93 million.

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,814. Accuray has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $370.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.39.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $107.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Accuray will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

ARAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Accuray from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

In related news, SVP Jesse Chew sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $28,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $28,733.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,812 shares of company stock valued at $210,435 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Accuray by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Accuray by 3,437.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 130,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

