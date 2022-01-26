Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,257 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 134.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 7,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3,376.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total transaction of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.00.

Shares of VMC opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.48. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $143.10 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

