Achmea Investment Management B.V. Takes $31,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.19.

IFF stock opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.79. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.54 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

