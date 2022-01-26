Adam Councell Buys 5,600 Shares of Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) insider Adam Councell acquired 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($12.03) per share, with a total value of £49,952 ($67,393.42).

Marlowe stock opened at GBX 888 ($11.98) on Wednesday. Marlowe plc has a 52 week low of GBX 570 ($7.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,094 ($14.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £733.84 million and a P/E ratio of -687.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 963.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 895.92.

MRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.65) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 951 ($12.83) to GBX 1,026 ($13.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marlowe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 848.40 ($11.45).

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

