Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.