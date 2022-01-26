Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 35.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 23.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

