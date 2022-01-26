Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 52.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NovoCure by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NovoCure by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.97. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.56 and a beta of 0.89.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.83.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

