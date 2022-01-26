Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 304 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 11,541.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.72. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NCR news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

