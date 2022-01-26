Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,975,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 41,213 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $914,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter.

BATS BBJP opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22.

