Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 721 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $78.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $74.30 and a 1 year high of $100.69.

