Advisory Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $133.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.71 and a beta of 1.15. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

