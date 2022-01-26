Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.50%.

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

