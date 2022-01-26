Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,225 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,964,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,115,000 after buying an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after buying an additional 129,810 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

