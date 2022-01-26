Advisory Research Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Carvana by 30.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after buying an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth $2,415,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Carvana by 5.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 494,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,136,000 after buying an additional 26,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Carvana by 31.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,837,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

CVNA opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.47. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $130.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.74.

In related news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $73,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.