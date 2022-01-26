Advisory Research Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,489 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.28% of Avid Technology worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $51,187,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 654,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,863 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 393,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after purchasing an additional 124,078 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $101.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $85,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 5,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $157,160.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,169 shares of company stock valued at $570,723 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVID. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

