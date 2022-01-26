Advisory Research Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of OptimizeRx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $205,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. OptimizeRx Co. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $749.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.14 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $1,431,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,290 shares of company stock worth $6,950,686. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

