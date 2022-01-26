Advisory Research Inc. Purchases New Shares in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 1,300 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $58,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,585 shares of company stock worth $4,080,387 over the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HRMY opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 170.41 and a beta of 0.18. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $80.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.30 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 71.05% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.