Advisory Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,925 Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after purchasing an additional 652,604 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 925,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after acquiring an additional 92,971 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,272,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 18.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 135,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after acquiring an additional 21,483 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,863,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.14. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

