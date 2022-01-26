Advisory Research Inc. Sells 7,046 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after purchasing an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,369,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,478,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,143,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,028,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,089,000 after purchasing an additional 203,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,248,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,781,000 after purchasing an additional 200,689 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Truist Financial raised NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $232.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average of $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.58.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger bought 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

