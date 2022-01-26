Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Adyen from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Oddo Bhf raised Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised Adyen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,691.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. Adyen has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

