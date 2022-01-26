AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Position Reduced by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,362,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161,336 shares during the quarter. AECOM comprises 1.5% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.05% of AECOM worth $464,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 473.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 182.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.04. 6,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,866. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. AECOM has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $78.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

