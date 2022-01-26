Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “

AEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. Aegon has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Aegon will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 63,396 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aegon by 22.5% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Aegon by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

