Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Down 8.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares fell 8.8% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $100.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $52.92 and last traded at $53.12. 228,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,029,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AFRM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised Affirm from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $218,696.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 100.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,458,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231,859 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 88.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter worth $113,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion and a PE ratio of -17.47.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $269.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

