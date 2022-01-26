AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

RERE opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. AiHuiShou International has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RERE. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

