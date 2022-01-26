AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.54

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.54 and traded as high as $31.13. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 1,161 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

