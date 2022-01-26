Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €140.00 ($159.09) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AIR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($157.95) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €133.46 ($151.66).

AIR stock opened at €108.34 ($123.11) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €110.89 and a 200 day moving average price of €112.41. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

