Akicv Llc Acquires 5,500,000 Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) Stock

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AKIC) major shareholder Akicv Llc purchased 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AKIC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

