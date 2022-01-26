Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$9.07 on Wednesday. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -146.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently -153.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

