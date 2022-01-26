Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.16

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.16 and last traded at C$17.21, with a volume of 1209921 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.00.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.60. The company has a market cap of C$11.60 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.9399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.51%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.