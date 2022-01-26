Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $14,805,000. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.34.

NYSE BABA opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94. The company has a market capitalization of $322.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.