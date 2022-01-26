Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $12,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

ACGL opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $47.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

