Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

LECO opened at $129.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.52 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.40 and a 200 day moving average of $137.62.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.50.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

