Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $11.98 Million Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 239.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 839,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592,480 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29,192 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $865,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,636.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,445 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

