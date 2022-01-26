Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $12.54 Million Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 554,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,655 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 203.6% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of M opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.